Music

Pharrell Williams to Host Something in the Water Music Festival in D.C. in June

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9ej9_0fLoJBCX00

Music star Pharrell Williams announced Tuesday at D.C.’s Ballou Senior High School that he will host his Something in the Water music festival in the city this Juneteenth weekend.

The festival will take place June 17-19 on and around Independence Avenue. The lineup includes musical artists such as Jon Baptiste, Ashanti, Ja Rule, Dave Matthews Band, and Thundercat.

Hometown talent scheduled to perform includes Backyard Band, Rare Essence and Sound of the City. An event, “Pharrell & Phriends & Some People We Can’t Announce” is also scheduled to occur.

Additionally, there will be a Sunday pop-up church service during the festival at West Potomac Park near the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TiI73_0fLoJBCX00

The event has been held at Virginia Beach’s oceanfront in the past but an incident in which Williams’ cousin was killed by police and the officer wasn’t charged influenced the singer to make a change and come to the District.

“D.C. has always been a deep inspiration to me as a person and a musician,” Williams in a statement, WTOP reported. “It is the land where go-go music was birthed, which has provided so much for our people.”

WTOP reported that three-day passes will be available on the festival’s website starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. Virginia residents can take advantage of a presale on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People who purchased passes to festivals during previous years can order new passes earlier, starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m.

Something in the Water Announcement (Abdullah J. Konte/The Washington Informer)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rCBd_0fLoJBCX00

blavity.com

Twitter Reacts To Video Of Late Rapper Goonew’s Body Standing Upright During Funeral At A Club

Grief is an individualized process, though Goonew’s family and diehard fans’ way of celebrating his life left many perplexed. The rapper—whose real name is Markelle Morrow—was gunned down just over two weeks ago, as Blavity previously reported. Specifically, Goonew was killed in his hometown of District Heights, Maryland, on March 18. An unknown perpetrator robbed Goonew and shot him in the back, and he was pronounced dead less than 2 hours later.
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD
Black Enterprise

Black Churches In Washington D.C. Are Losing Their Congregations Due To Gentrification

Black churches in Washington D.C. have served as a staple in the D.C. area for generations, but their congregations have disappeared in recent decades due to gentrification. According to Politico, in 2000, the Black population of Washington D.C. was 59%, but in the past two decades, the Latino and Asian populations in the area have increased, bringing the Black population down to 41%. Additionally, gentrification has pushed the cost of living and rent in the city to levels unseen.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC Funk Parade returns to U Street corridor

Get ready to dance your face off and show your love of funk music for a full week. The D.C. Funk Parade returns in person to the U Street corridor from April 30 to May 7. “Just be prepared to come and enjoy live music outdoors,” said Jessica Teachey, senior director of community engagement for The MusicianShip, which has run the Funk Parade since 2019. “This is the city center of Washington, D.C. It’s … where all different cultures, ages and families all converge to do a great thing — and that is to unify through music.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

