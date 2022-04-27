ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Bad That Nvidia GPU Prices Continue to Drop?

By Jose Najarro
Worries about consumer spending decreasing continue to affect the tech market. Today's video focuses on recent news affecting semiconductor companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) , ASML Holdings (NASDAQ: ASML) , and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) . I also discuss recent updates to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) . Here are some highlights.

  • Meta Platforms recently announced that it would open up its first physical store to allow users to test out its hardware products. The company has also recently improved its hand-tracking motion capabilities for its virtual reality hardware, which could enable new experiences.
  • The Taiwanese edition of DigiTimes has reported that Apple plans to increase the production of its higher-tier iPhones, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The increase in production seems to counteract fears that consumer spending is decreasing. Apple may share more insight during its earnings after the market closes on April 28.
  • The massive demand for graphics processing units (GPUs) has made it nearly impossible for consumers to buy them at the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). While prices for GPUs are dropping from their peak, most remain over 20% above MSRP. This is very unusual, as significant players in the GPU space should announce new products later this year, and usually, this late in the tech cycle, prices would be below MSRP.

*Stock prices used are the market prices of April 26, 2022. The video was published on April 26, 2022.


Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro owns Meta Platforms, Inc., Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool owns and recommends ASML Holding, Apple, Meta Platforms, Inc., Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy . Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

