ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Spotify Stock Was Sinking Today

By Jeremy Bowman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) , the world's leading audio streaming service, were pulling back today after a disappointing outlook marred an otherwise solid earnings report.

As of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the stock was down 8.2%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f6phu_0fLoJ2LF00

Image source: Getty Images.

So what

Growth was solid in the first quarter, with premium subscribers (paying users) up 15% to 182 million, even as the company lost 1.5 million subscribers after it withdrew from Russia.

Revenue was up 24%, or 19% in constant currency, to 2.66 billion euros ($2.84 billion), ahead of the company's own guidance and analyst estimates. Revenue growth was a product of the increase in premium subscribers and a 6% bump in average revenue per user, or 3% in constant currency.

Gross margin in the quarter fell slightly from 25.5% to 25.2%, and other operating expenses rose 27% to 677 million euros, meaning it finished with an operating loss of 6 million euros. Free cash flow in the quarter declined from 41 million euros to 22 million euros.

Spotify continues to see strong growth in its podcasting segment with the number of podcasts on the platform up from 3.6 million in the fourth quarter to 4 million. It also signed a long-term partnership with the soccer club FC Barcelona, and it expanded its two-sided marketplace, allowing more artists to create sponsored recommendations.

Now what

What weighed on the streaming stock was its outlook for the second quarter as the subscriber forecast missed estimates. Spotify sees premium subscribers increasing to 187 million, compared to estimates at 189.4 million. That forecast assumes it will lose another 600,000 subscribers from its withdrawal from in Russia.

Spotify also called for a 20% increase in revenue to 2.8 billion euros, and an operating loss of 197 million euros, which includes 50 million in unfavorable foreign exchange.

Overall, the Spotify growth story remains intact, but the sell-off seems understandable given the weaker-than-expected subscriber growth and the broader shift in sentiment against growth stocks.

More From The Motley Fool

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Spotify Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Stocks end mixed as Nasdaq waffles, Boeing shares sink

U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday but closed off the best levels of the session following the. selloff that sent the Nasdaq Composite to levels not seen since December 2020 - the benchmark ended little changed. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33301.93 +61.75 +0.19%. SP500 S&P...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Soccer Club#Growth Stocks#Fc Barcelona#Spotify Technology
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Robinhood, Meta and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell. Alphabet — Shares tumbled more than 6% in extended trading after Google's parent company reported an earnings miss. The firm reported earnings of $24.62 per share and revenues of $68.01 billion. Refinitiv analysts were expecting earnings of $25.91 and revenues of $68.11 billion.
STOCKS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

PayPal shares rise despite cut in annual profit view

April 27 (Reuters) - PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) shares traded higher Wednesday even after the company lowered its full-year profit outlook, signaling that payments volumes could take a hit from surging inflation and the conflict in Ukraine. Still, the company reported a modest increase in revenue and user growth, appearing...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

What Apple and Amazon Said After Hours Thursday

Apple's stock had only modest losses in after-hours trading following its release of its quarterly financial results. Amazon shares were down much more sharply following its report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Snap Adds Millions of Users As Headwinds Persist

Snap (SNAP -4.33%) reported first-quarter 2022 operating results after the markets closed on Thursday, April 21. The social media company, popular with teens and young adults, continued its streak of adding daily active users. The quarter was not without challenges as Apple's privacy changes impacted its ability to sell target...
MARKETS
Reuters

Microsoft forecasts double-digit revenue growth on cloud strength

April 26 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) on Tuesday forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year, driven by demand for cloud computing services, and its shares jumped about 4%. Microsoft forecast Intelligent Cloud revenue of $21.1 billion to $21.35 billion for its fiscal fourth quarter, driven by strong...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon.com First-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Much like Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report yesterday, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report might not have to deliver a very strong earnings report to please Wall Street, but simply one that’s better than feared, given current e-commerce headwinds. Among analysts polled...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Semiconductor stock Nvidia (NVDA 2.92%) suffered...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
180K+
Followers
89K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy