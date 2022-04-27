ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Massachusetts corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. arrested in 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay in Lawrence, says Essex County district attorney

By Erin Tiernan
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A former Massachusetts Department of Corrections worker has been arrested in the 1988 murder of 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay, whose mangled, knife-riddled body was discovered in the old Boston & Maine Railway Yard after the young girl went missing in Lawrence, the Essex County district attorney announced. Marvin ‘Skip’...

