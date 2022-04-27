ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I nearly died after getting plastic surgery trend ‘fox eye threads’

By The Sun
 2 days ago

It’s one of the hottest surgery trends of the moment.

But, as with any surgery, getting fox eye threads has its potential complications.

And one man has warned against having the procedure, after he nearly died when he got several infections.

“Guys you need to stop and watch,” Ryan Ruckledge began his TikTok video.

“If you’re considering getting fox eye threads done, do not get them done. I nearly ended up with sepsis.”

He added that it took him “six months” to get rid of the infection.

“It got infected in my eyes, all at the side of my face, my face went swollen, my eyes went puffy, I had black eyes, I ended up on a drip in the hospital, on antibiotics, steroids, and it was not budging,” he said.

He also shared a throwback video that was taken shortly after he had the procedure, in which puss could be seen coming out of one of the incisions at the side of his face.

“I just got out the shower and there’s all puss coming out of it – what the f**k,” he said.

Alongside the TikTok video, Ryan wrote: “Do NOT get fox eye threads. I could of gone blind!

“PLEASE SHARE AND WARN OTHERS! I was so lucky it never went to sepsis.”

Ryan said the complications from the surgery gave him an awful infection.
TikTok/@ryanruckledge

In the comments section, people offered Ryan their well wishes, with some admitting that his tale had put them off having the surgery themselves.

“Omg !!! Thank u I’m cancelling my appointment,” one person wrote.

“My heart. Thank you for sharing awareness! The most risky procedure!! Glad you’re good now babe,” another added.

“Have had this done twice,” someone else commented.

“If you’re considering getting fox eye threads done, do not get them done. I nearly ended up with sepsis,” Ryan said in the video.
TikTok/@ryanruckledge

“Nothing but a waste of money and a MESS and it dropped after 24 hours. Glad you’re ok!”

“I’ve also had this done,” another comment read.

“Fortunately I didn’t get an infection however it is an invasive procedure with little to no improvement once it had settled.”

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

