Don’t ask kids what they want to be, but who

This article originally appeared on iMOM.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. It’s funny the things kids never forget about parents, the random memories that have a permanent spot in our minds. One of those for me is Valentine’s Day 1991. I woke up to flowers and a card on the kitchen counter, but they weren’t for me. They were for my mom, obviously. Still, I was heartbroken. My dad argued, “But your mom is my Valentine.” Still, irrationally, I cried. That afternoon, he came home from work with a cookie and a homemade card in the shape of a heart. I still have the card and I’ll never forget how special my dad made me feel.

KIDS ・ 21 DAYS AGO