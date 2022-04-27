ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Florida man accused in local thefts, fraud

By News Staff
whopam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn investigation into a stolen wallet earlier this month in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a Florida man accused of being involved in a gang that commits thefts across the...

whopam.com

Comments / 10

Lou Cummings
2d ago

Put Him to work at hard labor for until He pays back every victim double the amount, any damage to the victims credit or finances and a hefty fine for the troubles they caused to each. And all of the legal costs and lawyers fees for Himself and His victims. Sounds fair to Me.

Reply(1)
8
largo
2d ago

More of this is gonna happen with thousands of undocumented immigrants desperate for money that joe Biden welcomed into the country !!!

Reply(2)
6
