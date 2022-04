Five planets, visible to the naked eye, are poised to line up and march across the sky this summer in an unusual alignment that will be graced by the light of the moon. Alignments of the five planets visible without the aid of telescopes or binoculars occur irregularly only every few years. The last time it happened was in 2020 and, before that, in 2016 and 2005, Michelle Nichols, director of public observing at Chicago's Adler Planetarium, told Live Science. Skywatchers can already see the parade of planets getting into place, but all five will be visible from late June to early July.

