Eyeing some of the components that enabled the Perseverance rover to get safely to the Martian surface could provide valuable insights for future missions. NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter recently surveyed both the parachute that assisted the agency’s Perseverance rover land on Mars and the cone-shaped backshell that protected the rover in deep space and during its fiery descent toward the Martian surface on February 18, 2021. Engineers with the Mars Sample Return program asked whether Ingenuity could provide this perspective. What resulted were 10 aerial color images captured on April 19 during Ingenuity’s Flight 26.

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO