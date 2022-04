MATTAPAN, Mass. — Investigators are searching for the cause of a blaze that ripped through a multi-family home in Mattapan and sent two kids and two adults to the hospital. The four, who taken away from the scene in ambulances, were treated for smoke inhalation. Fire officials said a total of 17 people, including 10 children, are now without a home after the destructive fire on Deering Road.

