Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Good to go

In a video posted to the Sabres’ social media accounts Saturday afternoon, head coach Don Granato can be seen writing the word “woo” on the team’s video board. He followed it up by asking forward Alex Tuch if they should change the traditional saying “play to win” to “play to woo.” This team has transitioned into one that not only plays to win but plays to woo, a saying that underlines and emphasizes how confident, relaxed and entertaining they’ve been under Granato.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO