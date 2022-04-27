Sabres' Vinnie Hinostroza: Good to go

In a video posted to the Sabres’ social media accounts Saturday afternoon, head coach Don Granato can be seen writing the word “woo” on the team’s video board. He followed it up by asking forward Alex Tuch if they should change the traditional saying “play to win” to “play to woo.” This team has transitioned into one that not only plays to win but plays to woo, a saying that underlines and emphasizes how confident, relaxed and entertaining they’ve been under Granato.
So what makes this group so good to be around? Okposo said, “Once I get to the rink, it’s easy. I eat breakfast with whoever is in there and then you’re just laughing with the guys and you go talk to the trainers and have a coffee, it’s just fun.
The Buffalo Sabres will play their final road game of the 2021-22 season on Thursday in Boston against the Bruins. Buffalo has only beaten the Bruins once in the last 13 games between the two teams. Paul Hamilton has a game preview:
As the Buffalo Sabres wrap up their 2021-22 season on Friday night against the Chicago Blackhawks, a Western New York icon will be sitting behind the mic for the final time calling a game. Paul Hamilton has more:
The Buffalo Sabres will play their final road game of the season tonight in Boston. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550. Pregame coverage on MSG starts at 6:30. Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray have the call. And tomorrow night, the season wraps up with a home...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a day of mixed emotions as the Sabres held their final practice inside KeyBank Center on Wednesday morning. It had a unique feel, nowhere near the vibe of a team that isn't heading into the playoffs. In fact, it was quite the opposite. Sabres...
Okposo (leg) will not play Friday against Chicago, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports. Okposo will miss the final game of the 2021-22 campaign with a leg issue, but it didn't appear to be a very serious issue. The 34-year-old winger tallied 21 goals and 45 points through 74 games this season. It was his best offensive output since the 2016-17 season.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you think it's too cold for spring, you're not alone. The Rochester Red Wings agree with you, so they're postponing Wednesday night's game. It turns out their "heated seats" didn't quite hack it. With "feels like" temperatures in the 20s, the team decided it...
Fans of the Las Vegas Golden Knights along with fans of the NHL and Buffalo Sabre fans took to social media once again to bash Jack Eichel after Las Vegas was eliminated from the NHL playoffs. Eichel who joined the Golden Knights after requesting a trade from the Buffalo Sabres...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch edged the Providence Bruins, 2-1, in overtime tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena to tie a franchise record with an 11-game home winning streak. The win also advances the Crunch to 40-25-7-2 on the season as they sweep the two-game season series...
After missing four games due to a non-COVID related illness, Mikko Rantanen will be back in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Thursday's final home game of the regular season against the Nashville Predators. Ahead of Thursday's game, Rantanen addressed the media following morning skate and was his usual...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Casey Mittelstadt scored 2:07 into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night in the final game for two non-playoff teams. Tage Thompson scored his 38th goal for the Sabres, and defenseman Owen Power, the No. 1...
Dell was was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Friday. Michael Houser was recalled in a corresponding move. With Buffalo's season finale coming up later in the day, Dell will finish his NHL campaign with a 1-8-1 record, 4.03 GAA and .893 save percentage.
Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
From skates to tribute videos to overtime win, Buffalo gives longtime voice first class sendoff. Rick Jeanneret's announcing career was good. Scary good. After 51 years on the air, Jeanneret signed off for the final time with an emotional goodbye. Earlier this season, the Buffalo Sabres held a special night...
Parise was the only player on the Islanders to not miss a game this season. This is a big surprise when you consider the knock-on Parise through the years has been that he's brittle and misses too much time. This will be the first time Parise has played more than 74 games in a season since the 2011-12 campaign. Coming into the season's final game, Parise has 15 goals, 34, a rating of minus-2, and has averaged 15:15 of playing time.
