Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central and east central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central and east central Nebraska. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Fillmore; Nuckolls; Thayer; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clay County in south central Nebraska Nuckolls County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Adams County in south central Nebraska Southeastern York County in east central Nebraska Fillmore County in south central Nebraska Thayer County in south central Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edgar to near Byron, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Chester around 715 PM CDT. Shickley around 720 PM CDT. Hebron around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Grafton, Geneva, Gilead, Fairmont, Alexandria and Exeter. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ADAMS COUNTY, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO