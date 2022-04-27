ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie County, AR

Flood Warning issued for Prairie by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-29 10:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Washington A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY At 648 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located 4 miles northeast of Washington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado. At 6:40PM, a tornado was reported just north of Washington. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Washington, Hanover, Morrowville and Hollenberg. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dickinson, Geary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dickinson; Geary A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DICKINSON AND WEST CENTRAL GEARY COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Enterprise, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Abilene, Chapman, Enterprise and Moonlight. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 274 and 290. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton; Merrick; Polk; York A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN YORK...NORTHEASTERN HAMILTON...CENTRAL MERRICK AND SOUTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Hordville, or 23 miles northwest of York, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Polk around 710 PM CDT. Clarks around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Geary by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 15:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Geary A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DICKINSON AND WEST CENTRAL GEARY COUNTIES At 657 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Enterprise, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and three inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Abilene, Chapman, Enterprise and Moonlight. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 274 and 290. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...3.00 IN
GEARY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Des Arc, AR
County
Prairie County, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Osage, Pawnee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Osage; Pawnee TORNADO WATCH 159 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA OSAGE PAWNEE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF PAWHUSKA AND PAWNEE.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 657 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Hollenberg, or 11 miles northeast of Washington, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Public confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near Diller around 710 PM CDT. Odell around 715 PM CDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN GREENE COUNTY At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Hall, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near White Hall and Roodhouse around 655 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cimarron; Texas The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Texas County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Cimarron County in the Panhandle of Oklahoma Western Hansford County in the Panhandle of Texas Sherman County in the Panhandle of Texas Dallam County in the Panhandle of Texas Northern Moore County in the Panhandle of Texas Hartley County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, a dust channel was over Keyes, or 14 miles northeast of Boise City, moving north at 50 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Dumas, Guymon, Dalhart, Stratford, Boise City, Hartley, Cactus, Sunray, Hooker, Goodwell, Tyrone, Texline, Optima, Keyes, Wheeless, Hough, Felt, Griggs, Romero and Eva. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Prairie#White River#Bayou Des Arc
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Noble, Payne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Noble; Payne TORNADO WATCH 159 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL OKLAHOMA PAYNE IN NORTHERN OKLAHOMA GARFIELD GRANT KAY NOBLE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLACKWELL, ENID, LAMONT, MEDFORD, PERRY, PONCA CITY, POND CREEK, STILLWATER, AND WAKITA.
GARFIELD COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Arthur, Blaine, Boyd, Brown, Chase, Custer, Deuel by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Arthur; Blaine; Boyd; Brown; Chase; Custer; Deuel; Eastern Cherry; Frontier; Garden; Garfield; Grant; Hayes; Holt; Hooker; Keith; Keya Paha; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Perkins; Rock; Sheridan; Thomas; Western Cherry; Wheeler HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT /MIDNIGHT MDT/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...All of western and north central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT /midnight MDT/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, which may cause power outages. Travel will be very difficult, especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles, as well as those traveling on east-west routes.
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Nuckolls, Thayer, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central and east central Nebraska. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central Kansas...and south central and east central Nebraska. Target Area: Adams; Clay; Fillmore; Nuckolls; Thayer; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Clay County in south central Nebraska Nuckolls County in south central Nebraska Southeastern Adams County in south central Nebraska Southeastern York County in east central Nebraska Fillmore County in south central Nebraska Thayer County in south central Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 708 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edgar to near Byron, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Chester around 715 PM CDT. Shickley around 720 PM CDT. Hebron around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Grafton, Geneva, Gilead, Fairmont, Alexandria and Exeter. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Marshall, Nemaha, Pottawatomie, Riley, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marshall; Nemaha; Pottawatomie; Riley; Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Riley County in northeastern Kansas Northern Pottawatomie County in northeastern Kansas Southwestern Nemaha County in northeastern Kansas Southeastern Washington County in north central Kansas Southern Marshall County in northeastern Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Westmoreland, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Blue Rapids, Westmoreland, Blaine, Frankfort, Onaga, Waterville, Olsburg, Randolph, Wheaton, Tuttle Creek Lake and Lillis. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 17:59:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-29 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Four Corners/Upper Dolores River, Animas River Basin and San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Risk for rip currents has diminished some. However, a moderate risk for rip currents will persist through at least Saturday evening, and potentially through Sunday.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy