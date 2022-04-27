ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Commanders to exercise Montez Sweat’s 2023 option Wednesday

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat is one of the 2019 first-round picks waiting to see if his fifth-year option will be exercised and it appears his wait will be...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Report: AFC team may have framework of Deebo Samuel trade in place

Deebo Samuel will be one player to watch when the NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday night, as there has been a lot of talk about the star wide receiver potentially being traded. While the San Francisco 49ers have made it clear that they would rather keep him, it is possible they have discussed the framework of a deal with at least one team.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Multiple teams offering first-round pick, more for Deebo

The clock is ticking on any potential Deebo Samuel trade. An answer to whether Samuel will be suiting up for the 49ers in 2022 or not will likely arrive Thursday night in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Set to be a spectator of the opening round, San Francisco could leap into the first 32 picks by sending away its disgruntled wide receiver. If the 49ers don’t complete a trade Thursday, Samuel will most likely be sticking with the team which selected him in 2019 and turned him into a star.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Non-WRs 49ers could target at No. 10 if Deebo traded to Jets

The New York Jets might be the most logical landing spot for Deebo Samuel if they cobble together enough compensation to convince the 49ers to make a deal. The Jets enter the 2022 NFL Draft with first-round picks at Nos. 4 and 10, as well as scheduled second-round selections of Nos. 35 and 38.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Jets get leapfrogged for potential WR target in Peter King mock

The 2022 NFL draft is less than 48 hours away, placing the Jets on the precipice of landing two potentially elite players with their pair of top 10 picks. Armed with picks No. 4 and No. 10, Joe Douglas is once again in a position to make a splash early in the first round. Will New York emerge with a pass rusher at No. 4? Could a cornerback be in play with that pick? Will a wide receiver get the nod at No. 10? All of these questions are on the verge of being answered.
NFL
Cincy Jungle

Bengals exercise fifth-year option on Jonah Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals have exercised the fifth-year option of left tackle Jonah Williams. He is now under contract through the 2023 season. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news first on Friday. The Bengals have yet to officially make an announcement. The fifth-year option is set to be worth...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Were Patriots at risk of losing Cole Strange? Report suggests otherwise

Why did the New England Patriots spend the No. 29 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on an offensive guard?. According to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Chattanooga guard Cole Strange "wouldn't have lasted much longer" had New England not taken him at 29. But our Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran both spoke to NFL sources who believed Strange would have been available well past the first round, while Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead literally laughed when they heard Strange went in the first round.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Patriots select wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with 50th overall pick

The New England Patriots have made their move for a wide receiver. Bill Belichick and Co. traded up four slots in the second round with the Kansas City Chiefs, landing wide receiver Tyquan Thornton out of Baylor University in exchange for the 54th and 158th overall picks in the draft.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tyquan Thornton's role model at WR will excite Patriots fans

The New England Patriots have a checkered past, at best, when it comes to drafting wide receivers under Bill Belichick. Tyquan Thornton, whom the team selected in the second round (50th overall) on Friday, will become the latest to attempt and buck the trend. Perry: AFC exec on Strange: 'Didn't...
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles draft picks 2022: Full list of Philadelphia’s draft picks, order for every round

This year’s 2022 NFL Draft is unusual as eight teams have multiple first-round picks. The Philadelphia Eagles were set to be the only NFL team to have three first-round selections, but a trade with the New Orleans Saints in the beginning of April shook up the draft board. The Eagles sent the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick and a sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a third-rounder, a seventh-round selection and a 2023 first-round pick and second-rounder in 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

49ers draft grades: Gamble on RB Davis-Price gets dinged

The 49ers can never have enough running backs, apparently. After drafting Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell last season, the 49ers gambled in third round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday, selecting LSU running back Ty Davis-Price at No. 93. The selection of Davis-Price is a gamble on what he...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Why 49ers bolstered D-line again with Jackson pick at No. 61

The 49ers feel as if they can never have too many defensive linemen. And for the sixth time in eight years, the 49ers on Friday invested their first draft pick on the defensive front. USC defensive end Drake Jackson heard his name called on the Las Vegas stage by Arik...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

Armstead believes ‘impatient’ Deebo, 49ers will reconcile

Arik Armstead is all too familiar with negotiating a lucrative extension with the 49ers. The 28-year-old defensive end signed his five-year, $85 million contract extension a little more than two years ago on March 16, 2020. Having gone through the process, he knows a thing or two about the business side of it.
NASHVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

49ers draft grades: Pass rusher Jackson an ace pick at No. 61

After sitting on their hands for the first 60 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers finally went to work at pick No. 61. General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't miss their first shot of this year's draft, selecting USC edge rusher Drake Jackson. Jackson,...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Sports

2022 NFL Draft grades: Phil Perry analyzes Pats' second-round WR pick

The New England Patriots had a desperate need for speed entering the 2022 NFL Draft. So, they went and got the fastest wide receiver in this year's class. The Patriots moved up from No. 54 to No. 50 overall to select Baylor wideout Tyquan Thornton in the second round. Thornton ran a blistering 4.28-second 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Scouting Combine (tops among all receivers) and had an excellent senior season for the Bears, catching 62 passes for 948 yards and 10 touchdowns.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dane Brugler projects Raiders to select CB Coby Bryant at No. 86

We are now in Day 2 of the NFL Draft, which means the Raiders should be on the clock later tonight. But where will they go? And what position might they be leaning at No. 86?. In a recent mock draft by Dane Brugler of The Athletic, he has the Raiders addressing their cornerback need with Coby Bryant of Cincinnati. Here is what Vic Tafur had to say about that potential selection:
NFL
Fox 19

Bengals take cornerback, defensive tackle on second day of NFL Draft

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals addressed team needs in the secondary and defensive line on Friday in the second and third rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft . Cincinnati took Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall pick after trading up from their 63rd pick via a deal with the Buffalo Bills. The team then took Defensive Tackle Zach Carter out of Florida with the 95th overall pick.
CINCINNATI, OH

