Report: Commanders to exercise Montez Sweat’s 2023 option Wednesday

The 2022 NFL draft is less than 48 hours away, placing the Jets on the precipice of landing two potentially elite players with their pair of top 10 picks. Armed with picks No. 4 and No. 10, Joe Douglas is once again in a position to make a splash early in the first round. Will New York emerge with a pass rusher at No. 4? Could a cornerback be in play with that pick? Will a wide receiver get the nod at No. 10? All of these questions are on the verge of being answered.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO