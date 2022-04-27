Report: Commanders to exercise Montez Sweat’s 2023 option Wednesday

Why did the New England Patriots spend the No. 29 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on an offensive guard?. According to Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Chattanooga guard Cole Strange "wouldn't have lasted much longer" had New England not taken him at 29. But our Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran both spoke to NFL sources who believed Strange would have been available well past the first round, while Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead literally laughed when they heard Strange went in the first round.
Comments / 0