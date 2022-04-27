ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

The Terrible Fuel Economy of New Postal Service Trucks Is Almost Illegal

By Tina Pavlik
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If not for a particular design choice, the fuel economy ratings of the next-gen USPS postal trucks would be...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 93

Jethro Da Oil Man
2d ago

Not as bad as all those government jet's flying people like Kerry, Pelosi, Hunter and the rest of the Biden crime family around the world

Reply(1)
57
Joseph Galicia
2d ago

our mail works fine don't let Congress and the government change anything it'll just turn into a huge cluster like everything else they touch

Reply(1)
28
Stump Jumper 666
2d ago

12-14 mpg? really? I'd love to see ANY gas combustion engine vehicle get that, doing what the USPS LLV do. I mean they stop n go every 50-70 yards all day on their routes. And the ones in town park at the corner n the USPS employee walks the block.

Reply(1)
19
Related
The US Sun

Changes coming to US stamps – what to expect come July

THE price of Forever Stamps could be increased by two cents later this year. The United States Postal Service (USPS) announced in early April that it has filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) proposing a price change on the Forever Stamp. If passed, the price of a...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Oshkosh, WI
Business
Oshkosh, WI
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fast Company

These new lawsuits allege USPS broke the law with its plan to buy gas-guzzling trucks

Mail delivery trucks seem ideally suited to run on electricity: They travel on relatively short routes, can charge at night, and make frequent stops that can recharge the battery through regenerative braking. One analysis suggests that the U.S. Postal Service could save billions over the lifetime of its vehicles by replacing gas trucks with electric. But in February, the USPS announced that it was moving forward with an $11 billion plan to replace its aging vehicles with mostly fossil-powered trucks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Economy#Mail Delivery#Trucks#Air Conditioning#U S Postal Service#Oshkosh Defense#Ngdv#United Auto Workers Local#Uaw#Wisconsin Afl Cio#Built Union
Motley Fool

4 Signs That a Housing Market Crash Is Coming

Now is a great time to be a home seller but a relatively rough time to be a buyer. Anyone who claims to know exactly when the real estate bubble will burst is not being honest. The theory of supply and demand teaches us that once prices are too high,...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
EPA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
WORLD
Reuters

Ford recalls 737,000 U.S. vehicles over software and fire-risk issues

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co is recalling 737,000 vehicles in the United States over a part that could develop an oil leak and a software error that could hinder braking, it said on Friday. The automaker is recalling 345,451 of its 2020-2022 Ford Escape and 2021-2022 Ford Bronco Sport vehicles...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

97K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy