ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Virtual conference focuses on dads of children on the autism spectrum

By Kathy Hanrahan, WRAL lifestyle editor
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Raleigh, N.C. — Fathers with children on the autism spectrum are invited to attend a virtual conference on Saturday from the UNC Autism Research Center. The event will be held...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Science News

Mom’s voice holds a special place in kids’ brains. That changes for teens

Young kids’ brains are especially tuned to their mothers’ voices. Teenagers’ brains, in their typical rebellious glory, are most decidedly not. That conclusion, described April 28 in the Journal of Neuroscience, may seem laughably obvious to parents of teenagers, including neuroscientist Daniel Abrams of Stanford University School of Medicine. “I have two teenaged boys myself, and it’s a kind of funny result,” he says.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
City
Raleigh, NC
Nashville News Hub

“We want the way children are diagnosed quicker”, Mother, who was told by a doctor that her young daughter’s fatal sarcoma is probably her period, is urging parents to recognize the symptoms

Mom says her 10-year-old daughter died after doctors dismissed her symptoms as period. The mother is now raising awareness to help parents recognize the symptoms. The mother also said her daughter felt unwell and had been struggling to eat in the morning. This was on and off for around a month, but their doctor dismissed the symptoms and reportedly said it could be her period. The mother was not happy with the diagnosis so took her daughter to another hospital and was shocked to discover that she had a lump. The 10-year-old child was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma that can occur at any age, but most often presents in children. The young girl died after going through a range of surgeries, followed by nine rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autism Spectrum#Autistic Children#Fatherhood#Unc
WAVY News 10

NC parents concerned about school Satan club

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro parents are concerned about an after-school Satan club encouraging students at one school to join. Organizers say it’s not about worshipping Satan. They say a 2001 Supreme Court decision made it a matter of free speech. The flier is decorated with a cartoon devil with an eye-catching statement: “Hey kids, […]
GREENSBORO, NC
AOL Corp

'Cinderella phenomenon': Why some abusive parents target one child

Cinderella is supposed to be a fairy tale, but for some her story is a dark, relatable reality. When Ari Sherfield's stepfather entered her life, everything changed. At 7, she was put in charge of housework and taking care of her younger siblings. She was also the only one in her family who was physically abused, at times for inane things like "breathing too hard."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
InspireMore

15 Parenting Memes That Perfectly Capture The Chaos Of Life With Kids

There’s no doubt that becoming a parent is one of the most fulfilling experiences ever, but the bloom tends to fall from the rose somewhere along the line!. It starts with late night wake-up calls, feeding challenges, and endless diaper changes followed by the rigors of toddlerhood, adolescence, and the dreaded… teen years. But it never actually ends, even when our children are grown up and have kids of their own! Parenting is a long journey full of major ups and downs, so finding a way to laugh at the experience makes things a whole lot more fun. That’s where memes come in!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Amy Christie

Six siblings in foster care get adopted together: "They found their home"

A couple who lives in Minnesota decided to adopt six siblings after they had to live in different houses for many years due to their parents' neglect. Ruby Celada and Armando Ayala were beaming as they signed the adoption papers in Minnehaha County Courthouse, and the happy moment held all smiles as the family of eight was getting ready to start on a journey of love that would last a lifetime.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
UPI News

Survey: Talking with kids about mental health eludes many parents

April 27 (UPI) -- Most parents of children age 18 years and younger know the importance of talking to them about mental health, but many are unsure of where to begin, according to a national survey released Wednesday by On Our Sleeves, an organization dedicated to children's mental health. Of...
KIDS
cbs17

Fayetteville police become autism certified after completing training program

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department finished earning a certification on Tuesday that better equipped it to treat and assist people with autism and other sensory needs. “We are excited to announce that the Fayetteville Police Department and IBCCES (International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards)...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy