Holland, MI

Holland businesses prepare one-of-a-kind products just for Tulip Time

 2 days ago
HOLLAND, Mich. — Tulip Time is now just under two weeks away, and as the City of Holland prepares for the festival, so do their local small businesses. Some, even make special products just for the beloved nine-day attraction. "We're working on hand-making a lot of Holland, Michigan...

