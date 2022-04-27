Sunny, pleasant weather today

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dry, cooler air mass will dominate our weather through Thursday. Afternoon temperatures will be the in the middle to upper 70s with low dew points today and tomorrow. Moisture will increase towards the end of the workweek. Rain is possible over the weekend as temperatures gradually...
WEDNESDAY: Full sunshine is expected for Wednesday. After a chilly start in the 40s, temperatures will warm, but only into the mid 70s with northerly winds. Wednesday night will be chilly again with clear skies and low temperatures. Radiational cooling will occur, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s by Thursday morning. LATE WEEK: High pressure […]
Thunderstorms today but mid-week looks fry and less humid.
“A cold front will slowly nudge across our area Monday through early Tuesday. As the front moves in, showers and t-storms will move into parts of our area Monday…
(KTTS News) — It’ll be nice and sunny today, followed by showers and storms starting tomorrow and lasting into the weekend. We could get up to a half an inch of rain Thursday. Strong to severe storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening. Hail, strong winds, flooding, and...
A storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds, large hail, and the chance for isolated tornadoes in much of the region. Thursday, March 31 has started off with dense fog in much of the area, with scattered showers. The high temperatures will climb into the mid 60s.
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
Gusty winds continue through Friday with a calm weekend ahead. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will be sunny and breezy with highs nearing 60 degrees. The weekend will be mostly sunny with temperatures gradually increasing into the low-60s. The start of next workweek will be...
The threat of severe weather is continuing after nearly a week of strong systems wreaking havoc on much of the country. The North is bracing for another round of winter weather in the middle of spring after receiving several feet of snow last week. Blizzard conditions with up to 3...
According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a powerful storm will sweep from the Rockies to the Canada border on Friday and continue into Saturday over the central United States. The extreme weather will endanger numerous major cities in the Midwest. The storm's enormous circulation will suck warm, moist air northward from the...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Moisture will continue to increase over the weekend. Some rain will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm up next week. Each day there will be at least a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. The area of high pressure that has been dominating...
Enjoy this weather! Because an unsettled weather pattern returns over the weekend and we will be watching for the possibility of strong storms this weekend. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Tonight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around...
Forecast: Today we'll climb to around 60 under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with just a slight chance of showers N&W overnight. As for tomorrow, some showers pass through with highs in the low to mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Wednesday will be breezy and considerably cool for April with highs in the 50s. Chilly, breezy conditions persist into Thursday and Friday with morning wind chills in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60.
Nicer weather is here and it will stick around for a few days until muggy warm weather returns for Friday.
“Beautiful weather is here for the next couple days. The mornings will be cool, but the afternoons will be warm near 80. The best
Today will be another beautiful weather day but more summer-like weather returns this weekend.
“It’s a nice start Thursday with cooler temperatures mainly away from the lake. We’ll warm up this afternoon into the low 80s, but with low…
The forecast is running pretty much on track as we wrap up the work week and charge headfirst into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the mid 80s and a light southerly breeze about 5-10 mph.
Look for cool and cloudy conditions with below average temperatures Wednesday. A weak weather system is bringing in cloudy skies but no rain is expected. A second system forecast to arrive Thursday could bring some drizzle with it. We are expecting temperatures to rebound to the mid 70s downtown under sunny skies for the weekend.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — What is better than sunshine on a Friday? Sunshine on a Saturday! And that's exactly what we'll see. A clear sky overnight will allow temperatures to once again drop into the lower 30s. Saturday will be another stunner, with full sunshine, and temperatures a few degrees milder than Friday, which should put us in the mid and upper 50s. So, still a little cool, but quite nice with wind not playing a big role in how it feels. Sunday will be the milder weekend day, with highs back into the 60s for the first time since we had those two 81-degree days! So, it'll be nice to be on the milder side again. That being said, we're going to lose that brilliant blue sky, with clouds thickening up during the afternoon. A shower or two may sneak in during the afternoon, but most wet weather should hold off until around or after sunset.
