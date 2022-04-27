ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OSBI investigating woman’s suspicious death in Catoosa

CATOOSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after an Oklahoma woman was found dead in her home.

Just after 6 p.m. on April 26, officers with the Catoosa Police Department were asked to perform a welfare check at a home located at 43 South 204th East Ave. in Catoosa.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a 26-year-old woman inside.

After the discovery, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to help.

OSBI agents say they are investigating the case as a suspicious death. It will be up to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the victim’s cause and manner of death.

The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

Based on the initial investigation, the OSBI says it does not believe that there is an ongoing threat to the community.

