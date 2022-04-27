ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARTA offers $3,000 sign-on bonus for new drivers and bus technicians

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — MARTA is offering a $3,000 sign on bonus and will train anybody with a regular driver license or permit for their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

The Atlanta transit agency is holding a job fair for bus operators and bus technicians at MARTA headquarters at Lindbergh station on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Starting pay for bus drivers is $17.74 per hour and $23.91 per hour for technicians.

Applicants are encouraged to ride MARTA to the event, but free parking is also available in the nearby MARTA parking deck. Masks are required to attend the job fair and COVID-19 vaccination is required for employment.

For upcoming MARTA career fairs and employment opportunities visit check itsmarta.com or call 404-848-5544.

