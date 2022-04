Three times on Friday night, Texas rallied. The Longhorns, though, needed a fourth comeback. Zach Ehrhard's two-run double in the ninth inning was the difference in Oklahoma State's 8-6 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. With the victory, No. 8 Oklahoma State (29-13, 11-5 Big 12) grabbed a slight lead over TCU in the race for the Big 12 title. Tenth-ranked Texas (31-14, 9-7) slipped from third to fifth place in the congested standings.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 33 MINUTES AGO