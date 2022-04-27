Meteor cause of loud boom in South Mississippi, NASA says

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A loud noise that was reported in South Mississippi was confirmed to be a fireball.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed with NASA that a fireball caused the noise. No injuries or property have been damaged.

NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter with a weight of 90 pounds. Officials said the meteor ran parallel to the Mississippi River at a speed of 55,000 miles per hour. The meteor broke into pieces as it descended into Earth’s atmosphere.

Neighbors reported hearing the sound just after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“I was sitting in the truck at the grocery store here, and I could see the windows vibrating. I thought, ‘They’re fighting inside.’ So, I didn’t get out the truck. I was going to wait until they came out. When she came out, I thought it must be okay, so when I walked in she said, ‘Percy, did you hear a boom?’ No, I didn’t hear a boom, but I saw the windows shaking,” said Percy Lynch, who lives in Claiborne County.

The sound from the meteor was also heard in Warren County, Jefferson County and Brookhaven. According to NASA, the fireball was more than 10 times brighter than a full moon at its peak.

