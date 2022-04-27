ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claiborne County, MS

Meteor cause of loud boom in South Mississippi, NASA says

By Thao Ta, Kaitlin Howell
 2 days ago

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A loud noise that was reported in South Mississippi was confirmed to be a fireball.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed with NASA that a fireball caused the noise. No injuries or property have been damaged.

NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter with a weight of 90 pounds. Officials said the meteor ran parallel to the Mississippi River at a speed of 55,000 miles per hour. The meteor broke into pieces as it descended into Earth’s atmosphere.

Neighbors reported hearing the sound just after 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“I was sitting in the truck at the grocery store here, and I could see the windows vibrating. I thought, ‘They’re fighting inside.’ So, I didn’t get out the truck. I was going to wait until they came out. When she came out, I thought it must be okay, so when I walked in she said, ‘Percy, did you hear a boom?’ No, I didn’t hear a boom, but I saw the windows shaking,” said Percy Lynch, who lives in Claiborne County.

    Courtesy: MEMA/NASA
    Courtesy: MEMA/NASA

The sound from the meteor was also heard in Warren County, Jefferson County and Brookhaven. According to NASA, the fireball was more than 10 times brighter than a full moon at its peak.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

