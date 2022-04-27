ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Coal interests file lawsuit to block Pennsylvania's carbon-pricing policy

WGAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoal-related interests are suing to block the centerpiece of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's plan to fight climate change – a carbon-pricing policy that imposes a cost for...

www.wgal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
The Independent

Hundreds to blockade West Virginia coal plant where Senator Joe Manchin makes $500,000 a year

Hundreds of activists are gathering in West Virginia to blockade the coal plant which earns the state’s Senator Joe Manchin around half a million dollars a year. The West Virginia Rising coalition intends to hold the non-violent protest at the Grant Town Coal Waste Power Plant on Saturday, 9th April, dubbing it “The Coal Baron Blockade”. Mr Manchin made nearly $492,000 in business income from Enersystems Inc., a company based in Fairmont, West Virgina, according to a 2020 disclosure filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is no evidence that this breaks any laws. The Independent has contacted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate

WASHINGTON – The House earlier this month passed a bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, and now the focus shifts to the Senate to see if the Democratic majority passes similar legislation.  The House bill was approved on April 1 by a 220-204 margin, with three Republicans voting in favor and two Democrats voting against it. The […] The post After House approval of bill legalizing marijuana nationwide, attention turns to Senate appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Daily Local News

At Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival, thoughts turn to legal recreational marijuana use and all its possibilities

Life began again at 50 for Angela Roshay when medical cannabis freed her from the ravages of a rare neurological condition. The disorder, similar to Parkinson’s disease, robbed Roshay of control of her muscles, leaving her essentially bedridden, she said Sunday at the Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival in Kutztown. A cannabis extract from a marijuana dispensary gave her back her life, she said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mine#Legislature#Carbon Dioxide#Commonwealth Court
Salon

"Ugly betrayal": Activists say Biden resuming oil, gas leases on public lands broke campaign promise

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Activists condemned Friday's announcement by the Biden administration that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management will resume oil and gas lease sales on public lands as yet another betrayal of President Joe Biden's promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle the climate emergency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Manchin seeks Republican interest in climate, energy package

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin is gauging support for a bipartisan energy and climate package this year. The West Virginia Democrat, along with Republican moderate Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, led a meeting yesterday with lawmakers from across the ideological spectrum to determine what’s possible. As Democrats...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
PennLive.com

Another ancient forest in Pennsylvania added to national network

Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, has been inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network, a national organization working to preserve ancient forests, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. The 1,025-acre preserve straddling Blue Mountain is part of the 121-unit state...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians who make under $80,000. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Manchin Explores Possible Energy, Climate Package With GOP (1)

Some of Build Back Better could be revived with this approach. is exploring an energy and climate package aimed at winning enough Republican support to skirt the partisan budget reconciliation process that has held hostage hundreds of billions of dollars in potential spending on related priorities. “If I can find...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy