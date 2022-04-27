ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

Oneida County Sheriff's Office finds one of 'Top 10 Most Wanted' fugitives in North Carolina

By WKTV
WKTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office’s Top 10 Most Wanted fugitives who was found in North Carolina last month was extradited to be arraigned...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

3 Robeson County detention officers charged after suspect booked, released from jail under false name, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
County
Durham County, NC
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Three-year-old girl who died after being swept over North Carolina waterfall is pictured as family say ‘angels caught her’

The three-year-old girl who died after falling into the water at Whitewater Falls in Jackson County in North Carolina has been pictured for the first time following the tragedy.Writing in a GoFundMe campaign for their daughter, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, parents Kieth and Sherii Newsanger said they “desperately” tried to save their child on Sunday. “Nevaeh was playing in the sand nearby and slipped and fell in the water,” the parents said in the post, which included a photo of the Denver, Pennsylvania, family together. “We desperately tried to rescue her but the current was so strong and it swept...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Most Wanted#County Jail#Warrants
WECT

Sheriffs arrest man for allegedly raping 9-year-old child

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Friday, April 22, for allegedly raping a minor. Danny Matthew Goodman, a 54-year-old from Bolivia, Brunswick County, was charged with Rape of a Child by an Adult and Indecent Liberties with Child for the alleged offenses which began in September 2015 when the victim was nine years old.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

New York mafia hitman who killed three and attempted to gun down two others in the 1980s escapes from federal custody in Florida one year before he was due to be released

A New York mobster who worked as a hitman for La Cosa Nostra, killing three people and attempting to murder two others, has escaped from federal custody after recently being moved to a halfway house, according to the Bureau of Prisons. Dominic Taddeo, a hitman from a Rochester-area crime family,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mystery surrounds video of couple visiting sheriff’s office hours before murder-suicide

The parents who were found dead alongside their children last Monday in what authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide had reportedly visited the Davie County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina just hours before the incident occurred, authorities said.In a press conference on Wednesday 20 April, Davie County Sheriff JD Hartman explained the timeline that he and his office had pieced together in the hours leading up to the fatal 18 April shootings of Aschod Ewing-Meeks, 26, his girlfriend Ashton Brown, 26, and their two children Bella, 4, and Brixx, 8 months.On 18 April, at approximately 2pm, a passerby driving...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbs17

Raleigh man nabbed in I-40 meth bust, deputies say

CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh man was arrested Friday after he was found with a kilo of meth during a traffic stop along Interstate 40, officials said. The incident began as a traffic stop for a “motor vehicle violation” along I-40 near mile marker 355 in Sampson County, according to a news release from the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy