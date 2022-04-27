ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
78-year-old tries choking ‘vicious’ squirrel that attacked him, Louisiana cops say

By Tanasia Kenney
The Herald Sun
 2 days ago

A 78-year-old man fought back when he was attacked by a “vicious” squirrel outside his southeast Louisiana home, authorities say.

The man suffered “significant” injuries in the tussle on Tuesday, April 26, when the squirrel “came from the direction of his roof and attacked him (unprovoked),” according to the Slidell Police Department.

It was “eating his hand,” a caller reported to police, and the man was seen struggling with the squirrel when first responders arrived.

“The man was attempting to choke the squirrel, but was unable to obtain a good grip,” the department said in a written statement. “The squirrel was eventually subdued and died as a result of its injuries.”

There’s no indication the squirrel was rabid, and police said it’s possible the critter was protecting a nest, a department spokesperson told McClatchy News. It marks the second reported squirrel attack in Slidell this year, according to police.

The man, who wasn’t publicly identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

Slidell is about 30 miles northeast of downtown New Orleans.

