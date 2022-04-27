ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Scott Announces Program For New Art Projects On Baltimore’s Streets And Sidewalks

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 2 days ago
A woman walks past a mural in the Charles Village neighborhood on October 14, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland. - Demon Lane says his east Baltimore neighborhood will still be blighted by drug dealing, deadly gunfire, rat-infested vacant houses and hopelessness, no matter who wins America's presidential election in November. His area is overwhelmingly Black, deeply poor and devastated by decades of neglect, which stands in stark contrast to the pricey condos, new stores and safe streets a few miles away in overwhelmingly white and affluent areas. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday announced the development of a community-led program that will allow new types of art projects to spring up along Baltimore’s streets and sidewalks.

The placemaking program will allow community organizations to implement creative enhancements—such as art installations and other creative initiatives—in city public rights-of-way, according to Scott and Baltimore City Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey.

The program will allow community organizations to implement creative enhancements in city public rights-of-way, according to DOT officials.

Several public artistic endeavors will be impacted by the new development such as:

  • Artistic paintings on streets or sidewalks
  • Landscape plantings
  • Planters and barriers for traffic calming or tactical urbanism
  • Signs such as community gateway signs and educational signs
  • Parklets or temporary public spaces built within the roadway
  • Special projects such as art installations, specialty lighting, or other unique urban designs

“This collaborative placemaking program supports community-led, equity-focused efforts to make social, physical and economic changes in city neighborhoods through the use of art and culture,” Scott said. “By working directly with local stakeholders, we are able to transform public spaces into unique areas that beautify city neighborhoods and strengthen connections to Baltimore communities.”

Placemaking projects are typically funded by applicants but pro-bono design assistance or grants may be available for neighborhoods that need support, officials said.

Painted designs are permitted in crosswalks, sidewalks, alleys, bump-outs, and other parts of the city maintained by the DOT. Paint must first be approved by DOT, according to the city’s website.

Sandra Cole
2d ago

how about announcing how u will stop all the murders in Baltimore..mayor please resin!and go away!

