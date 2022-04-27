ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Amid vetoes, Gov. Reeves lets pay raises for elected officials pass

By Geoff Pender
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
Gov. Tate Reeves pauses during applause as he delivers his State of the State Address from the south steps of the State Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.

Gov. Tate Reeves has allowed large pay raises for statewide elected officials — including the governor — to pass into law without his signature amid his vetoing a handful of other measures.

Starting in 2024, after the next election, Mississippi’s statewide elected officials will see pay increases ranging from $25,000 a year to $60,000 a year, or 22% to 67% increases. The governor’s salary will increase 31%, from $122,160 to $160,000. Lawmakers, with some debate, passed the salary increases at the end of this year’s legislative session. A proposal to raise legislators’ pay died.

Lawmakers this session passed a raise in teachers’ pay that averages $5,140, increasing starting teacher pay from $37,123 to $41,638.

Mississippi’s median household income is $45,081 a year — the lowest in the country.

The increases for statewide elected and other officials taking effect in 2024 are:

OfficeCurrent salary2024 salary

Governor$122,160$160,000

Attorney General$108,960$150,000

Secretary of State$90,000$120,000

Insurance Commissioner$90,000$150,000

Treasurer$90,000$120,000

Auditor$90,000$150,000

Agriculture Commissioner$90,000$120,000

Transportation Commissioners$78,000$95,000

Public Service Commissioners$78,000$95,000

The lieutenant governor and House speaker’s salaries will increase from $60,000 a year to $85,000 a year under the new law.

Reeves did not comment on the pay raises. But in a social media post on why he vetoed lawmakers’ spending $50 million on upgrades at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, Reeves said: “It is important to ensure that your money is invested wisely: based on creating value for you. This is the first of several spending vetoes that we will share and answer questions on in the coming days.”

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

ABOUT

Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

