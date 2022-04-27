ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Podcast: College baseball, buy or sell

By Rick Cleveland
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 2 days ago
As the college baseball regular season enters its final month, it’s time to play buy and sell. As in, do you buy or sell No. 4 Southern Miss as a national seed in the NCAA Tournament? Does defending national champ Mississippi State make the NCAA field? Does Ole Miss, once No. 1, make the SEC Tournament? Does Mike Bianco return to coach next year? The Clevelands answer – or guess.

Mississippi Today

Mississippi Today

Jackson, MS
Mississippi Today is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) news and media company with a forward-facing mission of civic engagement and public dialog through service journalism, live events and digital outreach.

