Ellen Noël Art Museum announces, “Celebrating the Future” family

The Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin is Celebrating the Future from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at E. University Blvd. in Odessa, a press release stated.

The public is invited to learn about all of the changes in store for the museum while enjoying carnival games, arts and crafts and delicious food. Everyone is encouraged to help kick off the days’ activities by joining museum representatives and community leaders for a special announcement at 12:30 p.m.

“Within the last few years, the Museum has experienced a steady increase in community

engagement. Whether it is through daily visitations, class registrations, attendance at special events, or even website and social media traffic, there has been a growth in interest and participation in the Museum’s programs. We are so grateful for all the support we have received from the community over the last 36 years and we look forward to sharing with them our plans for an exciting future. We hope everyone can join us this Saturday to learn more about the wonderful changes set to take place at their museum,” Executive Director, Sheila Perry stated in the press release.

Celebrating the Future is a free event for all ages. Doors will be open from noon to 3 p.m. with a short break for a special announcement in the museum’s parking lot at 12:30 PM.

Guests will have an opportunity to view the exhibitions, enjoy great food, carnival games and art activities, as well as visit with our friends from UTPB’s Pots & Prints, and Basin PBS.