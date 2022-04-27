ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Firefighter Adopts Pit Bull Puppy Rescued From Sacramento Homeless Fire, Names Him ‘Loki’

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZlTwS_0fLoAoFh00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The pit bull puppy found near a debris fire in North Sacramento two weeks ago now has a forever home – and a fire-inspired name.

Sacramento Fire Department crews rescued the pup during a homeless debris fire back on April 12. The dog had burned plastic on his body, but was otherwise in good health.

After picking out the plastic and giving him a bath and some food, firefighters say Loki’s puppy personality already started to show.

Firefighter Mike Thawley took the puppy in as a foster. He has now adopted the puppy and named him “Loki” after the God of Fire.

This isn’t the first time Thawley has adopted an abandoned dog. Five years ago, he took in “Chunk,” a pit bull found chained to a fence and suffering from mange off Richards Boulevard.

Thawley is now an advocate for pit bulls.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Sacramento

Crews Call Off Search For Missing Swimmer In Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Crews called off the search for a man who went missing in the Sacramento River Friday afternoon, making the operation a recovery now rather than a rescue. The Sacramento Fire Department said crews were dispatched at around 3:24 p.m. on Friday to reports of a possible drowning in the river along Garden Highway, just southwest of Sacramento International Airport. A man reportedly went into the water from his houseboat to get a smaller boat that broke loose. He never resurfaces, officials said. The man was described as white, around 250 pounds with grey hair, camo shorts, and a T-shirt. The fire department said the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office was assisting with the search, however, now the man is determined to be deceased. Crews will wait for water conditions to settle before they search for the body.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Sacramento, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
CBS Philly

CBS3 Pet Project: Terrier American Pit Bull Mix Named Bettina Looking For New Home After Being Rescued By PSPCA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed all the pets up for adoption. But one dog up for adoption named Bettina went through a lot to get to this point.  No one should go through what Bettina went through. She’s a 3-year-old terrier-American pit bull mix who was found in a pile of trash. She was suffering from blunt force trauma to her eye and several other injuries.  Bettina was rescued, and now she is looking for a caring home. It’s unclear what happened to Bettina, but she’s up for adoption. Click here to look for pets up for adoption like Bettina.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pit Bull#Puppies#Dog
SFGate

Police: Woman helped plan kidnapping of baby in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A woman arrested in the kidnapping of a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home is a friend of the family and was present when a man abducted the baby while his grandmother unloaded groceries, police said Wednesday. Yesenia Ramirez, 43, had...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
lovemeow.com

Cat Found Wandering on Snowy Roads is So Happy to Have Her Kittens Out of the Cold

A cat who was found wandering on snowy roads, is so happy to have her kittens out of the cold. About a month ago, Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada), was notified about a cat running around outside in the snow. "I received a message from a fellow rescuer asking if I could take in a very pregnant cat from the streets," Mellissa told Love Meow.
ANIMALS
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
66K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy