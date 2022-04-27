Firefighter Adopts Pit Bull Puppy Rescued From Sacramento Homeless Fire, Names Him ‘Loki’

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The pit bull puppy found near a debris fire in North Sacramento two weeks ago now has a forever home – and a fire-inspired name.

Sacramento Fire Department crews rescued the pup during a homeless debris fire back on April 12. The dog had burned plastic on his body, but was otherwise in good health.

After picking out the plastic and giving him a bath and some food, firefighters say Loki’s puppy personality already started to show.

Firefighter Mike Thawley took the puppy in as a foster. He has now adopted the puppy and named him “Loki” after the God of Fire.

This isn’t the first time Thawley has adopted an abandoned dog. Five years ago, he took in “Chunk,” a pit bull found chained to a fence and suffering from mange off Richards Boulevard.

Thawley is now an advocate for pit bulls.