Five Republicans and four Democrats are vying to win the May 3 primary election nominations for the Fall Creek Township Board. There are three spots on the board, so three candidates in each primary can be elected. The Republican candidates are Brian Baehl, Jason Meyer, Tony Scott, Patricia Bratton and Tiffanie Ditlevson. Scott and Bratton did not respond to a request for comment and Ditlevson has withdrawn from the race, although her name will still appear on the ballot.

FISHERS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO