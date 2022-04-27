ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minden, NV

One person killed in wrong-way crash in Minden

Cover picture for the articleMINDEN, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person was killed in a wrong way crash in Minden on Saturday. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a wrong way crash on US-395...

