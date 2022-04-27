Mattel Sets Goal To Slash Plastic Packaging By 25% Per Product By 2030
Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) plans to reduce plastic packaging by 25% per product by 2030. The new goal is featured in the...www.benzinga.com
Mattel Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) plans to reduce plastic packaging by 25% per product by 2030. The new goal is featured in the...www.benzinga.com
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0