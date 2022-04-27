ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Here's what to do first if you win Powerball's $454 million jackpot

By Sarah O'Brien, @sarahtgobrien
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this jackpot, the cash option — which most winners choose instead of an annuity — is $271.9 million. Experts recommend that big lottery winners take steps right away to protect their windfall. Here are some tips if you manage to beat the odds and land the...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 49

larry
1d ago

1. sign the ticket.2. create an irrevocable living trust 3. Move to the Cayman Islands.4. open bank account in name of the trust5. use an attorney to collect your winnings6. avoid family.7. invest in REITS.8. enjoy dividends forever.

Reply(6)
27
Vickie Lane
1d ago

I don't know how many time u play they keep picking number nobody has Sometimes I think IT A SCAM I wish they'd draw on tv so all could see

Reply(3)
14
Guest
1d ago

Me too! I have been playing my deceased fathers power ball numbers and sad to say no luck yet, hopefully tonight!

Reply
11
Related
KIXS FM 108

HOW TO PICK THE BEST POWERBALL JACKPOT NUMBERS

As the Powerball jackpot grows, so do the dreams of winning the big jackpot! There was no winner for the 4-18-22 drawing which means this Wednesday players will have a shot of scoring 370 million dollars. With all the dreams of winning, I also have to be the responsible guy here and tell you the odds of winning are one in 292-million. But enough of the negativity, how can you better those chances of winning? Easy solutions- buy more tickets, form a group of ticket buyers at work, etc. However, we are going to just focus on the picking number process. Sure, you can choose a Quick Pick, but then you are strictly playing with pure luck. So, keep reading for number tips and tricks to help you maybe win the big one.
LOTTERY
News Radio 710 KEEL

Mega Millions Lottery Yields Two Big Money Winners in a Row

Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing

Comments / 0

Community Policy