Masters champion Scheffler to throw ceremonial pitch at MLB game

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
April 27 (Reuters) - Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will throw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the Texas Rangers' home game against the Houston Astros later on Wednesday, the Major League Baseball team said.

The Rangers said world number one Scheffler, a resident of the Dallas area and graduate of the University of Texas, will wear the Green Jacket he won earlier this month as Masters champion when he throws out the pitch.

The 25-year-old Scheffler, who until mid-February had yet to win on the PGA Tour, triumphed by three shots over Rory McIlroy at the Masters, which marked his fourth win in his last six starts and the first major triumph of his career.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

