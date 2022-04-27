ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erwin, NY

Traffic signal maintenance starts this weekend in Erwin

By Cormac Clune
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33IqbN_0fLo9vBI00

ERWIN, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of signal maintenance work starting Sunday, May 1 in Erwin, N.Y.

The maintenance will take place at the intersection of State Route 415 and the Interstate 86, Exit 43 Eastbound Ramps in the town of Erwin, Steuben County.

Wellsboro road work expected to last until November

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers from the hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to facilitate the maintenance work on the traffic signals.

NYSDOT is advising motorists to anticipate travel delays and build extra travel time into their schedule or to seek an alternate route. Motorists are also encouraged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Victim identified in Canisteo fatal accident

APR. 29 UPDATE (WETM) – Police have released the name of the woman killed in a fatal two-vehicle accident in Canisteo Thursday afternoon. New York State Police said Gayle Vanskiver, 65, of Canisteo was killed in the accident. The police report said the accident was first reported around 12:34 p.m. on State Route 36 near […]
CANISTEO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steuben County, NY
Government
County
Steuben County, NY
Steuben County, NY
Traffic
City
Erwin, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Thinking Of Burning Downed Tree Debris In New York? Think Again

Hopefully, and I have said this before, winter is now behind us. We've had enough snow. I can only imagine you would agree. By the way, according to the Golden Snowball website, that last storm pushed Binghamton into 3rd place with 81.8 inches, surpassing Syracuse (76 inches), and only 5 inches out of 2nd place (Rochester (87 inches), for the most snowfall amounts among the New York State cities - Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, and Albany. We won first place last year.
BINGHAMTON, NY
13 WHAM

Tornado confirmed in WNY Monday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The National Weather Service office in Buffalo, NY confirmed a minimal strength EF-0 tornado in yesterday evening's line of severe weather. Take a look at the map below near Alexander, NY where the storm survey team confirmed the tornado's path. The path length was approximately 3/4...
WETM 18 News

Local sawmill suffers severe damage in early morning fire

OWEGO, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a serious fire at a local sawmill in Tioga County early Tuesday morning, though there is no word on injuries or the cause. Calls for the fire at Labrador Lumber Company on East Beecher Hill Road around 4:00 a.m. on April 26. The Owego and Campville Fire Departments […]
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Fire significantly damages Hornby trailer home

HORNBY, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews responded to a 2nd-alarm fire near the Town of Hornby early Friday afternoon that left one home with severe damage. Calls for the working structure fire went out around 1:20 p.m. on Route 414 near Buck Hollow Road in Hornby in the Corning-Beaver Dams Village. According to a reporter on […]
CORNING, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Travel Time#Nysdot#Nexstar Media Inc
WETM 18 News

Police respond to two incidents within an hour in Elmira, Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Elmira were busy Saturday afternoon after responding to two separate incidents that occurred on Elmira’s Southside. Around 4:10 p.m. police were called out to the Family Fitness Center on Elmira’s Southside to the back-end of the building. An 18 News reporter was on the scene and could see Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple departments respond to structure fire in Lindley

LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) – Numerous fire crews responded to a large house fire in the Town of Lindley Wednesday afternoon. Calls for the fully involved structure fire on Welty Road first went out around 4:00 p.m. on April 27. At least ten agencies responded, including Lindley-Presho, Tuscarora, Tioga, Forest View-Gang Mills, Lawrenceville, Nelson, Elkland, Caton […]
LINDLEY, NY
WETM 18 News

Substation failure triggers Horseheads power outages

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – More than 1,000 people in Chemung County were without power Friday morning after a problem at a substation in Horseheads, according to police. By 12:20 p.m., NYSEG was no longer reporting any outages in the county. The Village of Horseheads Police Department told 18 News that a failure at a substation […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
96.1 The Eagle

Truck Hits Bridge in New York State Spilling White Claw All Over the Road

Some may call this a blatant case of alcohol abuse. Or, perhaps a fitting end?. Hard seltzers have grown immensely in popularity in recent years, and the craze doesn't seem to be going anywhere any time soon. After all, sales of alcohol sharply spiked during the pandemic months. Now, there are still some drinkers out there looking to try something different. So maybe hard seltzers it is. But in this case, their drink of choice won't be making it to its destination.
FL Radio Group

Two Vehicle MVA Near Canadaigua Friday

Mercy Flight was called to the scene of a Friday car crash involving two vehicles near Canadaigua. No further information is available at this time. Photos form the Seneca Castle Fire Company are below:. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on Finger Lakes News Radio 96.3 and 1590,...
ACCIDENTS
WETM 18 News

Waverly man sentenced for 2019 fleeing and eluding arrest

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Waverly man has been sentenced to the Bradford County Correctional Facility to one to 23 months for an arrest back in early 2019. James R. Hill Jr., 46, of Waverly, was sentenced for the offense of fleeing and eluding a police officer, a misdemeanor in the second degree. According to […]
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca Police to auction off 17 abandoned vehicles

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has announced the vehicles available at different locations at next week’s Abandoned Vehicles tow auction. The IPD said the auction, which will sell “Abandoned Vehicles” as defined by New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 1224, will be held at three different locations in Newfield and […]
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Featured Warrant: Broome County Dean Copp

BROOME COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who frequents the Route 26 area in Glen Aubrey. The Sheriff’s Office shared that with today’s featured warrant, they are looking for Dean Copp on an outstanding warrant for Violation of Probation and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st. Copp is a […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy