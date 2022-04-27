ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

T-Mobile US Shares Gain On Q1 Performance; Boosting Sprint Merger Synergies Outlook

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago

T-Mobile US, Inc TMUS reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 1.8% year-on-year to $20.12 billion, beating the consensus of $20.11 billion. EPS of $0.57 beat the consensus of $0.32. Service revenues of $15.1 billion grew 7% Y/Y, including Postpaid service...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Verizon loses fewer-than-expected phone subscribers in first quarter

April 22 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc lost fewer-than-expected monthly phone subscribers in the first quarter, a sign the wireless carrier is benefiting from its hefty investments in expanding 5G services and new broadband networks. The company on Friday reported a loss of 36,000 monthly phone subscribers in the quarter,...
TECHNOLOGY
geekwire.com

Amazon earnings preview: Analysts bullish despite rising costs and inflation

Amazon is facing rising costs, unionization efforts by warehouse employees, and a tight labor market. But analysts are still bullish about the company’s business. The Seattle tech giant will report its first quarter earnings Thursday afternoon. Wall Street expects revenue of $116.3 billion, up from $108.5 billion in the year-ago period, and earnings per share of $8.07, down from $15.79.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

International Paper's stock jumps after profit beat expectations, upbeat margin outlook

Shares of International Paper Co. IP, -1.94% shot up 5.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the paper and packaging company reported first-quarter profit that beat by a wide margin, and said it expects margin expansion in the current quarter as prior price increases outpace higher costs. Net income rose to $360 million, or 95 cents a share, from $349 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 52 cents. Revenue grew 14.0% to $5.24 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.02 billion, as industrial packaging revenue rose 3.5% to $4.41 billion to beat expectations of $4.22 billion. Cost of sales increased 14.7% to $3.84 billion, to lower profit margins to 26.7% from 27.1%. The stock has gained 0.8% year to date, while the S&P 500.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Mobile Us#Sprint#Synergies#Inc Tmus#Y Y#Postpaid#T Mobile#Core Adjusted Ebitda#Wikimedia
Reuters

PepsiCo raises revenue forecast on boost from price increases

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc (PEP.O) beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday and raised its full-year forecast on steady demand for its sodas and snacks even in the face of several rounds of price increases. Pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain and runaway inflation have sent costs...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
UPI News

U.S. markets close flat; Meta stock surges after-hours on mixed Q1 earnings

April 27 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed mostly flat in a volatile day of trading as investors awaited earnings from Facebook parent Meta. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 61.75 points, or 0.19%, and the S&P 500 rose 0.21%. The Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 0.01% after declining 3.95% on Tuesday to fall into bear market territory while reaching its lowest level since December 2020.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees

Patterson, Village Super Market, and Campbell Soup have all been outperformers this year. These businesses are all profitable and provide investors with excellent stability. All of them also pay more than 3% annually in dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Reuters

T-Mobile profit beat estimates as 5G boosts subscriber growth

(Reuters) -T-Mobile US Inc beat estimates for first-quarter earnings on Wednesday as its heavy investments in ramping up 5G cellular networks helped it add more phone subscribers than expected and raise its forecast, sending its shares up about 3%. Although the move to 5G and fiber optic-powered broadband internet has...
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

T-Mobile shares rise premarket after strong profit beat, company raises merger synergies guidance

T-Mobile US Inc. shares TMUS, +2.33% rose 1.3% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the telecoms company beat profit estimates for the first quarter by a wide margin, offsetting a revenue miss. T-Mobile posted net income of $713 million, or 57 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $933 million, or 74 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $20.120 billion from $19.759 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of 44 cents and revenue of $20.134 billion. The company said it expects to complete its Sprint customer migration by year-end as well as the decommissioning of Sprint sites it no longer needs. The merger with Sprint closed in 2020. The company added 1.3 million postpaid net customers in the quarter, including 589,000 postpaid phone net customers. It also added 338,000 high speed internet net customers. Some 45% of postpaid customers are using a 5G phone and 5G devices account for more than half of its total network traffic. The company is now raising its guidance for synergies from its merger with Sprint to $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion in 2022, from a previous range of $5.0 billion to $5.3 billion. It expects 2022 postpaid net customer additions of 5.3 million to 5.8 million, up from prior guidance of 5.0 million to $5.5 million. It expects free cash flow of $7.2 billion to $7.6 billion, compared with prior guidance of $7.1 billion to $7.6 billion. Shares have gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Charter Communications Clocks 5.4% Revenue Growth In Q1; Bets On Superior Converged Connectivity, Comcast JV

Charter Communications, Inc CHTR reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 5.4% year-on-year to $13.20 billion, marginally missing the consensus of $13.21 billion. Revenue growth of 3.7% in Residential, 40.2% in Mobile, and 4.3% in Commercial drove the top-line performance. Charter added 164,000 residential Internet customers, compared to 334,000 last year....
STOCKS
Benzinga

BMO Capital Boosts Advantage Energy Price Target By 17%

Advantage Energy Ltd (TSX: AAV) (OTC: AAVVF) price target has been raised to C$14 from C$12 by BMO Capital analyst Mike Murphy. The analyst maintained the Outperform rating on the shares. The analyst states that Advantage posted Q1 numbers generally in line with expectations. The analyst views Advantage as differentiated...
STOCKS
Reuters

Intel forecasts gloomy quarter on supply-chain woes, shares fall

April 28 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Intel Corp (INTC.O) forecast second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations on Thursday on worries of weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China. Shares of the company fell 5% in after-market trading. Rising inflation,...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy