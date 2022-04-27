Cranbrook Art Museum to open ‘artist-designed mini-golf’

No putts about it, there’s a new mini-golf course coming to metro Detroit fore the art-loving public.

Cranbrook Art Museum announced it will be opening an artist-designed mini-golf course on the grounds of the art museum on May 25.

According to a press release, Cranbrook on the Green, located on the Peristyle Plaza near the Orpheus Fountain, will be open from 11 a.m. to sunset, Wednesday through Sunday — from May 25 through September 25.

The nine holes are reportedly inspired by various features of Cranbrook’s campus and history.

“With Cranbrook on the Green , we are inviting audiences to play as they learn and explore our incredible grounds during the summer months,” said Lyla Catellier, Curator of Public Programs at Cranbrook Art Museum, in a press release. “We hope new visitors will get to know Cranbrook’s National Historic Landmark campus through this unique experience, and that longtime enthusiasts of Cranbrook will be surprised and delighted at each hole.”

Advance ticket purchases are encouraged . Tickets will open to the general public for purchase on May 14. Tickets start at $8 for children under 12 — and the price includes gallery admission.

Here’s a description of each hole (and a bonus hole) from the Cranbrook Art Museum:

Gateway: Start your play at our bonus hole! Play through Cranbrook’s famous gates and around Cranbrook Schools’ Quadrangle Fountain.

Lightside Up: The Kingswood Auditorium has been turned upside down in this skee-ball-inspired hole.

Bertoia Bronze: Strike a chord with Harry Bertoia’s Sonambient sound sculpture-inspired hole.

Warped Weft: Weave your way across the obstacles on Studio Loja Saarinen’s Rug #2.

Sunken Garden: Get lost in the hedges of the sunken garden…but don’t lose your ball in the flower beds!

At the Wheel: Take a spin at the potter’s wheel. Drop your ball inside the vessel and turn the wheel. Play among the giants of ceramics, such as Maija Grotell.

Slum of Legs: Have a seat! Move Your Feet! Distract your opponents by adding your own legs as obstacles in this hold inspired by Eero Saarinen’s iconic Tulip chair (which was his solution to a traditional table and chairs “slum of legs.”)

Steggy’s Escape: Cranbrook’s favorite dinosaur has made his escape! Camouflaged in Ruth Adler Schnee’s Strata fabric, can you find him?

Triton Poolsball: The Triton Pool has been turned into a giant foosball table! Don’t get caught up dancing with Carl Milles’ sea creatures. You must make it past the Tritons to score!

Peristyle Playthrough: End your play at Cranbrook’s grandest architecture. A portal has opened in the Orpheus Fountain – can you make it through? Or will the Peristyle become your limestone trap?