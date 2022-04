I will never forget my first trip over Beartooth Pass along the Montana/Wyoming border. We had a bunch of extended family visiting from Nebraska, and we couldn't help but make fun of them for being "flat-landers." They complained about mountain roads, snow, and even fear of heights. So we did what any compassionate family member would do. We drug a carload of "flat-landers" to the top of the pass. Call it "exposure therapy."

