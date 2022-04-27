Police in Salem look for missing man

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — A humane society in northern Ohio rescued 17 dogs from what they call "absolutely deplorable, uninhabitable living conditions" on Thursday. The Humane Society of Richland County closed its shelter Thursday so that staff members could focus their energy on rescuing the 17 full-sized dogs. The...
The Mahoning River contains five low-head dams which were used in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to use the force of the water flow to create power in order to run grain mills, generate electricity, and create water retention areas. While most of the original needs for low-head...
STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Police cruisers and caution tape could be seen at a local scrap yard Wednesday afternoon. The Streetsboro Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol have reportedly executed a search warrant at Allen Alloys and Iron on OH-14. The search is taking place following an “ongoing investigation,” OSHP told FOX 8. We […]
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren Municipal Court judge sentenced a man to charges in a fatal crash in the city late last year. Christopher Reynolds, 57, pleaded no contest and was found guilty of vehicular homicide and manslaughter. According to court records, he was sentenced in Judge Thomas...
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown officers have had a pretty busy week with at least a half dozen shootings across the city. We spoke with two different victims whose houses were shot at. The sound of gunfire has been a familiar sound across the city of Youngstown this week....
Police in a Lawrence County, Pennsylvania community are hoping someone can help them find the truck they believe pulled down wires and kept on driving. The Shenango Township Police Department posted images on their Facebook page asking the public to help locate and identify three vehicles. According to police, officers...
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — The community rallied around Newton Falls officer Steve Lyden Thursday night as he learned whether or not he would be able to keep his police dog, Kato. “This is wrong. Award custody of Kato to Officer Lyden,” said community member Steve Simpson. About...
