ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-off 2022 raises money for community projects

By Tom Ingram
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iG2Vy_0fLo7nrm00

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Fairhope Rotary Club will host a charity cook-off to fund projects across the community. The 2022 Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-off kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13 on Bancroft Street in downtown Fairhope.

Come out for steak from more than 40 teams, plus beer and music from Journey to Mars . While you’re enjoying the food, drink and music, know your admission goes to fund projects that enhance the quality of life for folks in Fairhope. Here are some of the projects the Steak Cook-off supports:

  • The Fairhope Police Department’s Back to School program and Shop with a Cop Christmas program
  • Donations to the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club for after-school and summer programs for at-risk children
  • Four annual, renewable scholarships for graduating high school seniors
  • Fairhope Intermediate School’s Pirate Patch Vegetable Garden
  • An emergency relief trailer that allows Rotarians to deploy immediately to areas affected by natural disasters – the trailer even includes room to carry non-perishable food items, drinking water and cleaning supplies!

Tickets are available at the Fairhope Piggly Wiggly and online . WKRG News 5 will have a team competing. Over the last few years, the Cook-off has raised more than $700,000 for local needs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Stock the Pantry campaign coming to a close

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Stock the Pantry campaign that WKRG News 5 partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast on is officially drawing to a close. We would like to say thank you to everyone who contributed to the campaign so that kids along the Gulf Coast will not go hungry. Some of our additional […]
MOBILE, AL
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Fairhope, AL
Sports
Fairhope, AL
Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Fairhope, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Fairhope, AL
Society
KISS 106

Concerts in the Plaza Back Next Month in The District

That fun and relaxing late-spring, lunch-time tradition is back. The District announced the line-up and schedule for their Concerts in the Plaza. Every Friday from May 6 to May 27 from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm will feature a different local act. These concerts are free to attend, a lawn chair or blanket and bring your lunch to the First Mid Illinois Bank Plaza between 6th and 7th Streets on Maine. No worries if you forget your lunch, there will be a food truck on-site at every concert for you to buy something to eat.
MUSIC
explore venango

Fundraiser to Benefit Franklin Football

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The Franklin Area High School football team is hosting a spaghetti dinner on May 14 to benefit the team. The spaghetti dinner will be held on Saturday, May 14 at Sandycreek Twp. VFD. The dinner will be held from 4-7 p.m. The event will feature...
FRANKLIN, PA
WAFF

Cottonwood Farm & Grocery is the Shoals’ latest place to shop local

FLORENCE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Hope and Brian Williamson started a farmers market in Florence years ago as a way to bring local growers together. Now, they’ve opened up their own store, Cottonwood Farm & Grocery in the heart of downtown. It’s a one-stop shop for local meats, produce, flowers, cheeses and more. You can also find great options for gluten-free diets, vegan and everything in-between.
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cook Off#Community Projects#Mars#Christmas#Food Drink#Charity#The Fairhope Rotary Club#Shop#Rotarians#Nexstar Media Inc
Villages Daily Sun

Fundraisers support student scholarships

Local organizations have their calendars packed with scholarship fundraiser events such as golf tournaments, performances and more. The Sumter County School District will host its 38th Annual Sumter School District Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday at Evans Prairie Country Club. Debbie Moffitt, assistant superintendent, said last year’s event raised $17,500. “District staff donates their time to put on this tournament to show our commitment to the importance of education,” said Moffitt, who oversees the tournament. “Futures are enhanced by furthering educational opportunities.” All proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help seniors at Wildwood Middle High School and South Sumter High School attend Lake-Sumter State College.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local man set to bring new restaurants to Bay Co.

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) –  A local restaurant owner has big plans for Panama City and Panama City Beach. Chris McMillan and his company, Panhandle Restaurant Group, plan to open a dozen new restaurants in the next two years. “We like to eat, in fact, we love to eat,” McMillan said. He said he spent […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WKRG News 5

Restaurants, businesses filling voids at Spanish Fort Town Center

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A blue shipping container is one of the newest businesses at The Fort Park located inside the Spanish Fort Town Center. The shopping complex and the container park are bringing in new tenants this year. “Something that typically takes two and a half months to open, we did in three […]
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy