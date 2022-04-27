Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-off 2022 raises money for community projects

FAIRHOPE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Fairhope Rotary Club will host a charity cook-off to fund projects across the community. The 2022 Fairhope Rotary Steak Cook-off kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 13 on Bancroft Street in downtown Fairhope.

Come out for steak from more than 40 teams, plus beer and music from Journey to Mars . While you’re enjoying the food, drink and music, know your admission goes to fund projects that enhance the quality of life for folks in Fairhope. Here are some of the projects the Steak Cook-off supports:

The Fairhope Police Department’s Back to School program and Shop with a Cop Christmas program

Donations to the Fairhope Rotary Youth Club for after-school and summer programs for at-risk children

Four annual, renewable scholarships for graduating high school seniors

Fairhope Intermediate School’s Pirate Patch Vegetable Garden

An emergency relief trailer that allows Rotarians to deploy immediately to areas affected by natural disasters – the trailer even includes room to carry non-perishable food items, drinking water and cleaning supplies!

Tickets are available at the Fairhope Piggly Wiggly and online . WKRG News 5 will have a team competing. Over the last few years, the Cook-off has raised more than $700,000 for local needs.

