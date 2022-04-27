ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Abilene Zoo to put bird collection back on exhibit following avian flu scare

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo’s bird collection is coming back to display after being on a precautionary quarantine during an avian flu scare.

Zoo staff confirm they will be putting their bird collection back on exhibit starting Wednesday, April 27.

All birds at the zoo were relocated April 4 – the day after Texas announced it’s first case of High Pathogenic Avian Influenza in nearby Erath County.

There have been no cases of Avian Flu reported in Texas since that first confirmed case April 3, so Abilene Zoo officials say they, “feel cautiously optimistic that the brunt of this infectious spread is behind us.”

Abilene Zoo taking precautions to prevent spread of avian flu

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and keep welfare at the forefront of every decision.” said Dr. Stephanie Carle, Senior Veterinarian at the Abilene Zoo. “At this time our team has made the decision to bring our flock back out onto public display.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRblx_0fLo7jKs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhZcH_0fLo7jKs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eeLep_0fLo7jKs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nnFOu_0fLo7jKs00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jYmGz_0fLo7jKs00

Bird species that are highly susceptible to HPAI, including chickens, turkey, geese, swans, and ducks, will be subjected to continued precautionary measures, such as personal protective equipment and other mitigation strategies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

'Do not touch or move dead rabbits': National Parks warn of bunny virus

National Park Service rangers warn that a rare virus is sickening and killing wild cottontail rabbits in Dinosaur National Monument. Visitors to the park, which spans Colorado and Utah, are urged to take caution and not approach any wildlife, particularly wild rabbits, because of confirmed cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease, or RHDV2, which caused by a highly contagious and lethal virus.
UTAH STATE
The Independent

Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Zookeepers have shared the “magical moment” an endangered baby kangaroo emerged from its mother’s pouch for the first time.The baby dusky pademelon, born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, was just the size of a jelly bean when it was born and has been growing inside its mother’s pouch for the last six months.When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall, which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo.“Seeing the magical moment her new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” said zookeeper Megan...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Abilene, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Abilene, TX
Pets & Animals
City
Abilene, TX
New Jersey 101.5

Beloved NJ zoo closes after 73 years: Animals need new homes

While many New Jerseyans have been able to recover from Hurricane Ida last September, there are still several companies that have been unable to. After almost 73 years of business, The Johnson Park Zoo is coming to a close. The 478-acre zoo is home to more than 100 animals, all of which will be displaced if they are unable to find homes.
ANIMALS
BBC

Forty cats found in Western Isles house after death of owner

Around 40 cats have been found alone at a home in the Western Isles after the death of their owner. The cats, aged from six months to elderly, were living throughout the home and outbuildings at Breasclete on Lewis. Local group, Western Isles Support for Cats and Kittens (Wisck), was...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Avian Flu#Avian Influenza#The Abilene Zoo#Hpai
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
One Green Planet

Animal Rescue in Massachusetts Looking For Homes For Kerry Cattle Saved From Abusive Farm

Eight very rare ‘Kerry’ cattle were saved from a farm in Amherst, Massachusetts after they were found in need of dire medical attention. The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is now caring for eight rescued cattle and searching for forever homes. Animal welfare officers were called to investigate a farm in Amherst and were shocked when they found the animals in horrible conditions, and one of the cattle had already died.
AMHERST, MA
Phys.org

Home sweet home: Research shows pet cats rarely stray far

The domestic cat is one of our most popular pets. In Norway alone, 5.4 million people own approximately 770,000 cats. But where do our four-legged friends go? The cat wants to go outside, you open the door, it leaves and disappears. After a while it returns, but where was it in the meantime?
PETS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy