Ultrafast Delivery Provider Food Rocket Eyes Expansion After Raising $25M

By Kristina Hurtig
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood Rocket, built on a promise of 15-minute grocery delivery, announced April 26 a $25 million series A investment round—with convenience-store giant Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. as a lead investor—that will be used to expand its offering in Chicago and other cities throughout the U.S. The funds will also help Food Rocket...

