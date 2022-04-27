ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Pet Friendly Getaways for You and Your Pup

By Allison Kay
 2 days ago
Some may prefer a beach with a sunset view, a quiet cabin in the woods, or a night in a big city, exploring the shops. Bringing our pets on vacation is the highlight of the trip. Vacation is never complete if you're missing something or someone. More than ever,...

Ever Seen a Star on a Hudson Valley House? They Signify Something Special

A five-pointed star hanging on the outside of a house has an interesting meaning. If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley, you already know that we live in one of the world's most beautiful places!! We have some amazing views, incredible backroads to get lost on, and if you pay attention to your surroundings while driving around, you will most likely come across a house that has a five-pointed star hanging from it. I've seen them on houses in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, all over Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties. Do those stars have special meaning?
HUDSON, NY
WIBX 950

Popular Upstate New York Beach Named One of the Best In America

An Adirondacks favorite has been named one of the best fresh-water beaches in the United States. When folks think about Upstate New York, our beautiful mountain ranges and awesome lakes are probably the first things that come to mind. But for those of us who call Upstate home, we know there is so much more - including some great freshwater beaches.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
UPI News

Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door

April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home. The footage shows a...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pups#Hotels#Beer#Travel#Dogwood Cabin Wurtsboro#Hasbrouck House
Hudson Valley Post

Is Your Favorite Stewart’s Shop the Best in the Hudson Valley, NY?

Some of you may remember my awkward incident in a Stewart's Shop a while back where it may have been best if I didn't show up there again for a while. After a couple of friends and I finished lunch one day, we decided to hit it up Stewart's on the way back to their place. The idea was to pick up drinks and snacks for the night. I grabbed some iced tea, coffee cakes, and bags of cashews and almonds. My friends were in line first and purchased their stuff. Once, they were done, I go up. As I'm paying, my one friend goes, "Hey Conor, can I grab your nuts?" I was so focused on paying that without even thinking, I respond, "yeah man, I'd like that." I look up and see a mortified face on the poor teenage cashier.
HUDSON, NY
WIBX 950

Top 5 Worst Places to Live In New York State

New York State is one of those states that has a reputation that isn't warranted from other parts of the country. It's so misinterpreted. When people think of New York, what do they imagine? They picture New York City first and foremost. That's natural, it's the same name as the state and is the biggest city in the country, but I have officially lost count how many people assume that when I say I am from New York State, that I live in a big city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

30 Teens Busted For Trying To Party Inside New York State Forest

The DEC caught 30 teenagers who were hoping to host a wild party inside a New York State forest. On Tuesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review which highlights recent statewide actions from DEC Forest Rangers. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, DEC Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State and much more.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Poughkeepsie, NY
