Man dies in Rock Hill house fire, firefighters say Man dies in Rock Hill house fire, firefighters say (CN2 News)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man died in a house fire in Rock Hill Tuesday night, fire officials told CN2 News.

Firefighters responded just before 10 p.m. to a home on Blackmon Street near Saluda Street.

[ ALSO READ: Fire causes major damage to vacant factory in Hickory, fire department says ]

Crews at the scene said there was heavy smoke coming from the house and that two people were standing outside.

Once firefighters were able to get the fire under control, they found a man dead inside. His identity has not been released.

Red Cross is assisting two people who were displaced.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire, but said a bedroom and hallway were damaged from the flames.

Return to this story for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: House fire under investigation in southwest Charlotte, officials say)

©2022 Cox Media Group