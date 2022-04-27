ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Man dies in Rock Hill house fire, firefighters say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man died in a house fire in Rock Hill Tuesday night, fire officials told CN2 News.

Firefighters responded just before 10 p.m. to a home on Blackmon Street near Saluda Street.

Crews at the scene said there was heavy smoke coming from the house and that two people were standing outside.

Once firefighters were able to get the fire under control, they found a man dead inside. His identity has not been released.

Red Cross is assisting two people who were displaced.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire, but said a bedroom and hallway were damaged from the flames.

