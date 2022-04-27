Camp New Hope seeking staff to assist special-needs campers

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Children and adults with special needs that are hoping to attend camp this summer need the help of some camp counselors to do so.

Camp New Hope , located in Neoga, Ill. is sounding the alarm that they need people to staff their planned seven weeks of day and overnight camping opportunities.

“Like so many local businesses and organizations, we are struggling to find enough staff for camp,” Camp Board President Kathy Beals said. “We have seven weeks of fun planned, and we’re hoping that some great people will want to join us for a life-changing summer.”

After taking a year off due to concerns about COVID-19, Camp New Hope offered only day camps last summer. This year the board is hoping to return the offering of overnight camps. “We know that overnight camps are important not only to our campers but to their caregivers,” Beals said. “It’s a vital respite opportunity for the people who care for our campers daily.”

The Camp is seeking individuals to fill both counselor and nursing roles. Counselors provide support for campers and share their talents in areas like arts and crafts, sports, music and other camping activities. Counselors at Camp New Hope can be age 16 and older. Younger people are welcome to volunteer with a family member or organization. Nurses are needed to help register campers and administer medications.

Those interested in applying for summer positions can do so at this website . The board hopes to have Camp fully staffed by mid-May in order to offer full capacity camps, but applications will be accepted all month.

