ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neoga, IL

Camp New Hope seeking staff to assist special-needs campers

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfzO4_0fLo5s6b00

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Children and adults with special needs that are hoping to attend camp this summer need the help of some camp counselors to do so.

Camp New Hope , located in Neoga, Ill. is sounding the alarm that they need people to staff their planned seven weeks of day and overnight camping opportunities.

“Like so many local businesses and organizations, we are struggling to find enough staff for camp,” Camp Board President Kathy Beals said. “We have seven weeks of fun planned, and we’re hoping that some great people will want to join us for a life-changing summer.”

After taking a year off due to concerns about COVID-19, Camp New Hope offered only day camps last summer. This year the board is hoping to return the offering of overnight camps. “We know that overnight camps are important not only to our campers but to their caregivers,” Beals said. “It’s a vital respite opportunity for the people who care for our campers daily.”

Watch: Semi-truck crashes into Michigan trooper’s cruiser

The Camp is seeking individuals to fill both counselor and nursing roles. Counselors provide support for campers and share their talents in areas like arts and crafts, sports, music and other camping activities. Counselors at Camp New Hope can be age 16 and older. Younger people are welcome to volunteer with a family member or organization. Nurses are needed to help register campers and administer medications.

Those interested in applying for summer positions can do so at this website . The board hopes to have Camp fully staffed by mid-May in order to offer full capacity camps, but applications will be accepted all month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

What’s the most charming small town in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it’s nice to unplug from the busy city life and enjoy the simple things that come with small town living. There’s countless small towns scattered across the United States offering everything from the seaside charm of Camden, Maine to the Old West history of Silver City, New Mexico. Digital travel magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Illinois Society
City
Neoga, IL
WCIA

Teen drowns in Bloomington lake

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Bloomington Police and Fire said that a 19-year-old man has died after he was pulled from a lake Sunday night. Firefighters and police officers were dispatched to White Oak Park at 8 p.m. for a report of someone drowning. They pulled the teen from the water and attempted life-saving measures before […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WHAS 11

2 Indiana kids killed by falling tree during camping trip

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — Family members have identified the two Indianapolis children killed during a weekend camping trip in Owen County. Nine-year-old Alexander “Xander” and 8-year-old Ziva Clark died on Saturday, April 23. The Owen County Sheriff's Department said they received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday...
OWEN COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campers#Camp Board
WANE 15

Family members, neighbors react to homicide-suicide in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. –Kayla Morgan was very emotional after hearing the news that her brother, 20-year-old Keshaun Hunter, was one of the two people found dead inside an apartment Thursday morning off Cheviot Drive. “I just don’t really understand why, really I don’t,” Morgan said. The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled Hunter’s death a suicide […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WFXR

“Barks ‘n Rec 2022” fundraiser underway for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Saint Francis Service Dogs has officially kicked off its second annual spring fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec,” which encourages people to get active for a good cause. From Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24, organizers say you can participate in your favorite activities with your pets by your side — and […]
ROANOKE, VA
KFVS12

Taking a trip to Makanda, Illinois

MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Looking for your next trip in the Heartland? Let’s head to a town with fewer than 600 people, but with so much life. From the downtown boardwalk, to a secret garden, it’s a town with history, creativity and alpacas. This is Makanda. For Dave...
MAKANDA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
KGMI

Bellingham Bells seeking host families for 2022 season

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Bellingham Bells are now accepting applications for host families for the 2022 season. This summer, 35 collegiate baseball players will be in Bellingham while they compete for the Bells. Player will start arriving on May 26th and stay until mid-August. It’s a three month long...
BELLINGHAM, WA
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Mom Notified by School Nurse After Son Hides a Seed in an Unusual Place for Safe Keeping

Sometimes kids are too clever for their own good. They'll come up with an idea, but because they don't quite have the life experience of an adult, the plan they come up with to execute said idea leaves their parents and other adults in their lives scratching their heads and asking, "Why?" The results also give us a good chuckle as long as no one gets seriously hurt. That was the reaction of one Indiana mom who received an interesting and hilarious message from her son's school nurse.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WCIA

McLean County coroner identifies drowning victim

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder said the 19-year-old who was pulled from a Bloomington Lake on Sunday night was Dariyon Phelps. Phelps was pronounced dead at around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday in the Carle BroMenn Emergency Department. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Phelps died from drowning. Toxicology testing is pending. […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Former Mattoon High School student sentenced for failure to register

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police officials said a then-Mattoon High School student who shot another student has been sentenced to 25 years in Illinois Department of Corrections on a different charge. Mattoon Police said officers arrested 19-year-old Josiah Lyons on a charge of failing to register his change of address to law enforcement. In 2018, […]
MATTOON, IL
WGN News

Northwest Indiana middle school student faces bomb charge

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana middle school student faces a charge of possessing a destructive device after two improvised explosive devices were found inside a backpack, authorities said. A Union Township Middle School administrator notified a resource officer about potential explosive devices in the student’s backpack, Porter County Police Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said. […]
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy