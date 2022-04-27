ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami-Dade State Attorney On Wrong Conviction Of Thomas Raynard James – CBS Miami

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who spent three decades in prison for a murder he has always denied he committed, will soon go free. On Wednesday, prosecutors will ask a court to throw out the conviction of Thomas Raynard James, who was found guilty in 1991 for the robbery and shooting...

