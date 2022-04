It’s been a year. So many stories to tell. Other stories we keep close to the vest. I don’t know where to begin. Is this a story about a young city that has lost its direction? Or perhaps a story where big money does the talking. Is this a story about a man who is blind in one eye and wears an -10.50 lens with sight from one blurry eye and became the publisher of a local news source. Is this a story about getting left at the alter and having to overcome so much adversity to keep WEHOville floating, or perhaps this is a story about how a community came together to share its voice on these pages.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 26 DAYS AGO