Woman charged with putting hit on maintenance man; 1 shot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot after a woman facilitated a hit on her maintenance man at a North Memphis apartment complex, police said.

Memphis police say on April 21 a man was shot at an apartment complex on Decatur Street and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say his neighbor, 29-year-old Tierra Thomas is responsible for the crime. Court documents state Thomas accused her maintenance man of stealing from her while doing work inside her apartment.

On the day of the shooting, police say the maintenance man was standing outside with another tenant when Thomas and an unidentified man walked up.

Police say the man asked Thomas “Is that him?” to which Thomas responded “Yes.”

MPD says the man fired shots at both men, critically injuring the tenant.

The maintenance man was not hit.

Memphis police say several of those bullets landed in a nearby apartment. Inside was a woman with her four children. Thankfully, police say none of them were injured.

Police say Thomas was identified as the one who facilitated the shooing.

She’s charged with two counts of attempted murder and seven counts of aggravated assault.

Police say identity of the man who fired the shots is unknown.

Thomas is locked up on a $200,000 dollar bond.

