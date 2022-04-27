ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro Township, NJ

HEROES: K-9, Jersey Shore Police Rescue 'Suicidal' Runaway

By Jon Craig
 2 days ago
Bolo and his K-9 handler, Patrolman Joshua Abrahamson Photo Credit: Marlboro Township PD

A police K-9 dog and his handler rescued someone who was suicidal and had run away, authorities said.

The person had fled his residence in distress last week, Marlboro Township police said.

After about 90 minutes of searching area woods, K-9 handler, Patrolman Joshua Abrahamson and his partner, Bolo, were able to guide patrol officers to a spot where the subject was found unharmed, police said.

"We would like to commend Bolo and all the officers involved that helped lead this incident to a successful outcome," the police department said on Instagram and Facebook.

Crime & Safety
