GOP, including DeSantis, ganged up on Twitter to advance Musk acquisition

Florida’s state pension investment agency specifically warned Twitter Inc. against a “poison pill” strategy to defeat Elon Musk’s effort to take the company private, according to a letter released this week.

The Twitter board of directors, leery of Musk’s intentions, floated a plan to release fresh stock should anyone acquire 15 percent of the company without the board’s OK, making any attempt to accumulate sufficient shares to control the company more difficult.

As Gov. Ron DeSantis — a fervent critic of social media companies including Twitter — noted on Monday, Florida’s State Board of Administration holds a stake in the company. DeSantis oversees the board along with Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

And, as a shareholder, the state expected the Twitter board “to act in the best interest of shareholders and not to elevate the board’s interests or agenda over the interests of shareholders in evaluating bids that will increase and maximize shareholder value,” Lamar Taylor, interim executive director of the agency, wrote in a letter dated April 21.

“The SBA expects the board to comply with its fiduciary duties to all shareholders and will watch closely the board’s actions in the future to ensure the board acts accordingly,” Taylor wrote.

The SBA controls $195.4 billion in state worker pension fund assets. As of April 19, Taylor wrote, the fund held 934,886 shares in Twitter.

Amplifying conservative discourse

The state’s response reflects the seriousness with which Republicans view social media’s usefulness in amplifying conservative discourse — or, at least, not stifling it, as many feel platforms including Twitter did to former President Donald Trump and others for spreading disinformation about the 2020 elections following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Other platforms, including Facebook, gave Trump the boot, too, according to a Vox analysis published shortly following the Capitol attack.

The analysis suggests deplatforming quashes the spread of extremist messages and makes it harder for extremists of all stripes to recruit. ISIS, it notes, was deplatformed in 2016.

“The more obscure and hard to access an extremist’s social media hub is, the less likely mainstream internet users are to stumble across the group and be drawn into its rhetoric,” Vox’s Aja Romano wrote.

“That’s because major platforms like Facebook and Twitter generally act as gateways for casual users; from there, they move into the smaller, more niche platforms where extremists might congregate. If extremists are banned from those major platforms, the vast majority of would-be recruits won’t find their way to those smaller niche platforms.”

@elonmusk’s offer to buy Twitter is a good deal for shareholders and raises the prospect that the platform will be a place where free speech can thrive, not a tool for narrative enforcement.

– Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Musk, the CEO of Tesla, has signaled he would be more lenient atop Twitter, and DeSantis greeted the news that Twitter’s board had accepted Musk’s $54.20 per share offer warmly on Monday. He called it a “blow for free speech.”

He tweeted that day : “@elonmusk ’s offer to buy Twitter is a good deal for shareholders and raises the prospect that the platform will be a place where free speech can thrive, not a tool for narrative enforcement.”

In 2021, the governor pushed a law through the Legislature imposing steep fines on platforms that kick people off over their political views. However, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in Tallahassee ruled on June 1 that the law violated the First Amendment and 1996 Communications Decency Act.

The state’s appeal is pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

In pressuring the Twitter board, DeSantis had backup from congressional Republicans.

CNBC has reported that 18 congressional Republicans, including Jim Jordan of Ohio, slated to chair the Judiciary Committee should the GOP win control of the House this November, directed Twitter’s board to preserve any records related to the Musk bid — possibly for a formal investigation.

“You should construe this preservation notice as an instruction to take all reasonable steps to prevent the destruction or alteration, whether intentionally or negligently, of all documents, communications, and other information, including electronic information and metadata, that is or may be potentially responsive to this congressional inquiry,” the letter said, according to CNBC.

